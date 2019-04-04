EXCHANGE NOTICE 4 APRIL 2019 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: AALLON GROUP OYJ At the request of Aallon Group Oyj, Aallon Group Oyj's shares will be traded on First North as from April 8, 2019. Short name: AALLON Number of shares: 3 550 000 ISIN code: FI4000369608 Order book ID: 171079 ADT Value in EUR: 400 000 Company Identity Number: 2931805-5 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table/230 Mic code: FNFI ICB Classification Industry: 2000 Industrials Super sector: 2700 Industrial Goods and Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander Corporate Finance Oy on +358 50 520 4098. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ******************************************** TIEDOTE 4.4.2019 OSAKKEET UUSI OSAKE KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI, AALLON GROUP OYJ Aallon Group Oyj:n pyynnöstä Aallon Group Oyj:n osakkeet ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North -markkinapaikalla alkaen 8.4.2019. Kaupankäyntitunnus: AALLON Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 3 550 000 ISIN-koodi: FI4000369608 Order book ID: 171079 ADT-arvo: 400 000 Y-tunnus: 2931805-5 Segmentti: First North Finland/110 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table/230 Markkinapaikka: FNFI ICB-Toimialaluokitus Toimiala: 2000 Teollisuustuotteet- ja palvelut Ylätoimialaluokka: 2700 Teollisuushyödykkeet- ja palvelut Tämä tieto lähetetään Hyväksytyn Neuvonantajan, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy:n, pyynnöstä. Lisätietoja: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy puh. +358 50 520 4098. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260