Balkan's Blockchain Projects at Center Stage in Dedicated Podcast

æternity Ventures and Netokracija release 'Blockchain from the Bloc(k)', the first podcast about the region's outstanding Blockchain potential

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- æternity Ventures , the investment arm of the decentralized smart contracts platform, æternity, and Netokracija, the Balkan's leading digital media company, are collaborating on a new podcast series called Blockchain from the Bloc(k), which will shine a light on the region's growing potential in blockchain technologies by exploring both startups and incumbent industries pioneering solutions in the emerging field.

The show is presented by Luka Sucic, Director of Investments at æternity Ventures, and Ivan Brezak Brkan, the Founder and Editor of Netokracija, and aims to drive more awareness of Balkan blockchain projects, which have lacked the attention you might expect of a burgeoning hot spot.

"As we have seen from the Balkan projects that are involved in the Starfleet Accelerator both this year and in 2018, that the region has a thriving blockchain scene which isn't getting the attention it deserves," said Sucic. "We've started this podcast to help change that and help the community by interviewing projects that exemplify the tremendous and high-quality work being carried out in the Balkans."

So far, 7 episodes have been released by the duo, exploring some of the basics of blockchain technology (smart contracts, digital money, etc.) and the rise of the technology in the Balkans. In the coming weeks, Sucic and Brkan will further discuss the legal considerations in the region, the use of blockchain technology and the progress of æternity Ventures' Starfleet Accelerator. The pair will interview the brains behind Limechain, Honeycomb and Locktrip in order to get a feel for the wider blockchain movement in the area.

"One of the aims that æternity Ventures and Netokracija share is increasing adoption and public understanding of blockchain technology, so much of the content we focus on in the podcast will be aimed at encouraging this," said Brkan. "The blockchain scene in the Balkans is nascent but emerging and we want to do everything we can to help it."

The Blockchain from the Bloc(k) podcast will be published every week, with 20 episodes planned in total. It is available to download and listen to episodes for free on the Transistor.fm , iTunes , Spotify or Android Stitcher apps.

About æternity Ventures

æternity Ventures is ?n asset management company investing in Blockchain startups at every development stage. The company is part of æternity Blockchain and also operates the æternity Starfleet Accelerator Program for Blockchain startups.

For more information, visit: www.aeternity-ventures.com and www.aeternitystarfleet.com

About Netokracija

Netokracija is the leading independent regional magazine for everyone who lives for, on or from the Internet - dedicated to digital business, marketing and culture.