

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has launched its 5G service in parts of Minneapolis and Chicago, along with the first 5G-enabled smart phone to hit the U.S. market.



Verizon said Wednesday that it has activated its 5G Ultra Wideband network in select areas of Minneapolis and Chicago, a week ahead of schedule.



However, customers can now access the commercial 5G network only with the world's first commercially available 5G-enabled smart phone, the $240 moto z3 combined with the $200 5G moto mod attachment.



Samsung will launch a Galaxy S10 5G model later this year and it will be exclusive to Verizon for a time. The device will not require an attachment to access 5G.



'Verizon customers will be the first in the world to have the power of 5G in their hands. This is the latest in our string of 5G firsts...,' said Hans Vestberg, Verizon's chairman and chief executive officer.



Verizon launched Verizon 5G Home, the first commercial broadband 5G service last October.



While select areas of Chicago and Minneapolis will be the first to experience Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service, the company said in February that it plans to launch its 5G service in more than 30 U.S. cities in 2019.



According to Verizon, early customers in Chicago and Minneapolis should expect typical download speeds of 450 Mbps, with peak speeds of nearly 1 Gbps, and latency less than 30 milliseconds.



In Chicago, 5G coverage is concentrated in areas of the West Loop and the South Loop, around landmarks like Union Station, Willis Tower, the Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park and the Chicago Theatre.



Customers also have 5G Ultra Wideband service in the Verizon store on the Magnificent Mile and throughout the Gold Coast, Old Town and River North.



In Minneapolis, service is concentrated in the Downtown area, including Downtown West and Downtown East, as well as inside and around U.S. Bank Stadium, the site of this weekend's NCAA men's basketball Final Four.



The 5G service is also available around landmarks like the Minneapolis Convention Center, the Minneapolis Central Library, the Mill City Museum, Target Center and First Avenue venues, The Commons, areas of Elliot Park and in the Verizon store in the Mall of America.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX