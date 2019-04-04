

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation rose for the fourth month in a row to a five-and-half-year high in March, driven by higher prices of petrol and food, data from the statistical office CBS showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.6 percent rise in February. In January, inflation was 2.2 percent.



The latest inflation rate was the highest since August 2013, when it was 2.8 percent.



The price of petrol increased the most, by 5.0 percent, in March after a 0.9 percent rise in February. Food inflation went up to 3.8 percent, the third time it grew so much in the past decade.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.9 percent annually in March, after a 2.6 percent rise in the previous month, in line with economists' expectation.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices registered a 0.4 percent rise in March, following a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.



