

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Ethiopian aviation authorities disclosed a preliminary report on the Ethiopian Airlines crash, concluding that the pilots did everything they were trained to do to regain control of the plane.



According to the authorities, the automated anti-stall software called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) is under suspicion. Although it doesn't rule out a possibly faulty sensor, a top Ethiopian accident investigator said Thursday they have not identified any damage to the aircraft's sensors that could have contributed to the crash.



Ethiopian aviation authorities are making it clear that pilot error does not appear to be an issue in the crash and the pressure is now on Boeing to ensure the 737 Max is safe.



Separately, Ethiopian Airlines Aviation Group said it acknowledged the preliminary report of the accident of ET302/10 March, 2019 and would like to appreciate the hard work of the investigation team.



The Airlines said that the preliminary report clearly showed that the Ethiopian Airlines Pilots who were commanding Flight ET302/10 March have followed Boeing's recommended and FAA's approved emergency procedures to handle the most difficult emergency situation created on the airplane.



Airlines said, 'Despite their hard work and full compliance with the emergency procedures, it was very unfortunate that they could not recover the airplane from the persistence of nose diving. As the investigation continues with more detailed analysis, as usual we will continue with our full cooperation with the investigation team.'



On March 10, a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board.



