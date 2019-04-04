The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 03 April 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 03 April 2019 94.13p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 92.98p per ordinary share







04 April 2019



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45