Dividend of EUR 0.80 per A-share approved

SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, notably the company's 2018 accounts and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.80 per A-share, which will be paid to shareholders on 25 April 2019

Shareholders re-elected the following five directors for a three-year term: Mr Romain Bausch, Mr Victor Casier, Mrs Tsega Gebreyes, Mr François Tesch and Ms Françoise Thoma.

Following the shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors re-elected Mr Romain Bausch as Chairperson for a period of one year and both Mrs Tsega Gebreyes and Mrs Anne-Catherine Ries as Vice-Chairperson also for a period of one year.

The 2018 Annual Report is available for download at: http://www.ses.com/annual-report

About SES

SES is the world's leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information available at: www.ses.com

Contacts:

Markus Payer

Corporate Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

Markus.Payer@ses.com