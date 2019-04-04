Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2019) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as River Wild Exploration. CENTR Brands has acquired CBD Lifestyle Corp., which is involved in the development and marketing of beverages infused with hemp-derived extracts and derivatives.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "CENTR" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_4vgutlrz/New-Listing-CENTR-Brands-Corp-CSECNTR-

The company is focused on the creation and launch of a global brand for the CBD infused beverage industry.

Joseph Meehan, CEO, stated: "The shareholders and directors of CBDL are excited to conclude this acquisition and continue our development of CENTR. We expect CENTR to become a global lifestyle brand in the growing CBD beverage space, providing customers with a light, refreshing CBD beverage for their moments of relaxation and unwinding."

Its first product, CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage which the company expects to launch in the United States in 2019. The company's lead beverage product, CENTR, is currently in pre-production. The taste profile and recipe of CENTR have been finalized by management, which is identifying co-packers for the launch markets,

Concurrent with the closing of the acquisition, the company completed a private placement offering of 6,040,000 shares priced at $0.50 for aggregate proceeds of $3,020,000.

For more information, please contact Joseph Meehan, CEO, by email at info@centrcorp.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43886