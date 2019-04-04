Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04-Apr-2019 / 17:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release St. Petersburg 4 April 2019 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them PJSC LSR Group (the "Company" or "LSR Group"), one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers, announces the following transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Solneau Limited 2 Reason for the notification b) Position/status Person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Andrey Molchanov (Chairman of the Board of Directors and the largest shareholder of the group) c) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company LSR Group b) LEI 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JPFP0 b) Nature of the Disposal of securities pursuant to an transaction accelerated bookbuild transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB.) Volume 580.0 10,000,000 d) Aggregated Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume information - Aggregated 580.0 10,000,000 volume - Price e) Date of the April 4, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction For further information, please contact: **************************************** Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations and Sustainable Development Email: Tsoi.IO@lsrgroup.ru Office: +7-495-537-8008 x 45882 Media Enquiries Media Relations press@lsrgroup.ru Office: +7-800-770-7577 Company description: LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group is concentrated in the three largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. The main business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.3 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186 billion. ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8097 EQS News ID: 796293 End of Announcement EQS News Service

