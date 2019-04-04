Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Final Dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 04-Apr-2019 / 16:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 04 April 2019 URBAN EXPOSURE PLC FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 The Directors of Urban Exposure Plc have recommended the payment of a final dividend of 1.67p per share for the year ended 31 December 2018. Subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 2 May 2019, the dividend will be paid on 7 May 2019. Ex-Dividend Date: 11 April 2019 Record Date: 12 April 2019 Payment Date: 7 May 2019 Dividend Per Share: 1.67p For further information, please contact: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 0022 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Tel: +44 (0) 203 100 2000 Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies Jefferies International Limited (Joint Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Corporate Broker) Ed Matthews William Brown MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry UrbanExposure@mhpc.com Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras Notes to Editors Urban Exposure Plc is a specialist residential development financier and asset manager that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development. The Company focuses on two main revenue streams: interest and fees generated on principal lending from its own balance sheet, and asset management income generated from managing and servicing real estate development loans financed by third parties. ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: DIV TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 8098 EQS News ID: 796303 End of Announcement EQS News Service

