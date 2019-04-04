Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Holding in Company 04-Apr-2019 / 16:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4 April 2019 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Holding in Company The Company has been informed by Rockridge Investments on 1 April 2019 that it no longer has a notifiable interest in the Company. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/RIF Labs and Factom. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium, please visit www.coinsilium.com [2] ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: HOL TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 8099 EQS News ID: 796305 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=796305&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=36c575571e439f4b265a236c98ad2ee0&application_id=796305&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

