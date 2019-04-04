sprite-preloader
04.04.2019 | 18:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Extraordinary General Meeting of Active Biotech AB

PRESS RELEASE

Lund Sweden, April 4 2019 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) Extraordinary General Meeting of Active Biotech

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Active Biotech AB (publ) was held on April 4, 2019.

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, it was resolved to approve sale of the company's property Forskaren 1 in Lund, Sweden, to a newly formed investor collective led by the real estate company Estea AB.

The purchase price amounts to SEK 275 million, which corresponds to the property's book value. Closing is expected to take place on April 5, 2019.

Lund April 4, 2019
Active Biotech AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel. +46 46 19 21 56

Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel +46 46 19 20 44

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties in development for neurodegenerative diseases. ANYARA, an immunotherapy, in development for cancer indications in partnership with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com (http://www.activebiotech.com/) for more information.

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

Extraordinary General Meeting of Active Biotech AB (http://hugin.info/1002/R/2240622/883457.pdf)


