Lund Sweden, April 4 2019 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) Extraordinary General Meeting of Active Biotech

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Active Biotech AB (publ) was held on April 4, 2019.

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, it was resolved to approve sale of the company's property Forskaren 1 in Lund, Sweden, to a newly formed investor collective led by the real estate company Estea AB.

The purchase price amounts to SEK 275 million, which corresponds to the property's book value. Closing is expected to take place on April 5, 2019.

Lund April 4, 2019

Active Biotech AB (publ)

