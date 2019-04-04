

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of next week's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury said it plans to sell $38 billion worth of three-year notes next Tuesday, $24 billion worth of ten-year notes next Wednesday and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold 38 billion worth of three-year notes, $24 billion worth of ten-year notes and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The ten-year note auction attracted above average demand last month, while the three-year note and thirty-year bond auctions attracted slightly below average demand.



