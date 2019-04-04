DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: LIFE IS STRANGE 2 EPISODE 3 TEASER REVEALED - Episodes Available For Purchase Individually From This Point On

April 4, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games and SQUARE ENIX® have the pleasure of making you experience the journey of a lifetime in Life is Strange 2!

The second Season of the award-winning franchise from Square Enix External Studios and the Life is Strange team at DONTNOD Entertainment, continues on May 9th 2019, with Episode 3, titled "Wastelands'.

Watch the Life is Strange 2 Episode 3: "Wastelands' teaser here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lepM0I2GCVM

Sean and Daniel Diaz's journey to Mexico continues in Episode 3, a few months after the events in Episode 2 and the boys' escape from Beaver Creek. The brothers experience life on the fringes of society, as they befriend a close-knit community of drifters and runaways, and become embroiled in the illegal cannabis trade among the towering redwood forests of California.

Sean and Daniel's resolve is put to the test once again, as new relationships create friction between them and they both learn much about who they are as individuals. Uncertain about their once united purpose, will their bond stay as strong, or will new tensions arise?

The Life is Strange team is pleased to announce that all Episodes of Life is Strange 2 will be available to purchase separately from the season bundle from this point on. Episode 2 is available individually now.

"The Life is Strange team is always reading the feedback from the players, and we saw the overwhelming demand for the option to purchase episodes individually following the launch of Episode 2 of Life is Strange 2." Said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios. "It took a bit of time to set it up since we needed to ensure all episodes can be played individually and even out of order, which wasn't the original design. But we are glad to finally be able to announce that the fans can now purchase each Episode of Life is Strange 2 individually on launch day from now on."

"We'd like to continue by thanking all fans who've supported the project by purchasing the Season Pass or those who plan to buy individual episodes and those who continue to give feedback on the episodes. Life is Strange 2 is a live development project and all fan insights and reactions help improve the game and the offering as we create it."

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (Life is Strange, Twin Mirror), action (Remember Me) and RPG (Vampyr). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

About Square Enix External Studios

Square Enix External Studios is a London based development and publishing group that works with top development studios across the world, establishing new intellectual properties and developing new franchises within the umbrella of Square Enix Holdings. Square Enix External Studios have been responsible for multiple games including the Just Cause® and Life is Strange® series, as well as titles such as Batman: Arkham Asylum® and Sleeping Dogs®.

About Square Enix Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 142 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 76 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 67 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.

