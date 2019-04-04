

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks were mostly subdued on Thursday as the mood across Europe stayed cautious with investors looking for news on further progress in U.S.-China trade talks and awaiting monthly U.S. jobs data, due on Friday.



The benchmark SMI ended down 6.38 points, or 0.067%, at 9,563.71, after moving in a tight range between 9,536.84 and 9,568.00.



Julius Baer, which will move out of SMI on April 9, rebounded from previous session's losses and ended up 2.45%.



Credit Suisse gained 1.23% and UBS ended nearly 1% up. Swatch Group and Richemont both gained about 0.6%, while Geberit, Adecco and ABB posted modest gains.



Swisscom tumbled 5.2%. Lonza Group, Zurich Insurance and LafargeHolcim ended modestly lower.



SGS shares ended marginally higher. The company announced it has acquired Testing, Engineering and Consulting Services Inc, based in Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA.



'This acquisition broadens our materials testing capabilities in the US, while helping us to expand into the infrastructure and construction sectors,' said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.



Among the other major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE ended down 0.22% and France's CAC 40 edged lower by 0.09%, while Germany's DAX ended 0.28% up. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.27%.



The U.S. President Donald Trump will be meeting up with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He later in the day. It is expected that Trump may announce plans for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping after the meeting.



Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that talks with China were moving along nicely.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX