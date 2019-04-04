

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Thursday before ending the session only slightly higher.



Bond prices spent much of the day hovering just above the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 2.512 percent.



The choppy trading on the day came as traders awaited news on the U.S.-China trade front as well as the release of the monthly jobs report.



Traders are likely to keep an eye on any news out of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He later today.



The looming monthly jobs report also kept traders on the sidelines, with the Labor Department scheduled to release the March data on Friday.



A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly data, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims slipped to their lowest level in nearly 50 years in the week ended March 30th.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 202,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 212,000.



The drop surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 216,000 from the 211,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With the unexpected decrease, initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting a matching number in December of 1969.



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its highly anticipated report on the employment situation in the month of March.



Employment is expected to jump by 180,000 jobs in March after inching up by just 20,000 jobs in February, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.8 percent.



