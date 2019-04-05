

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release February figures for household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to add 2.0 percent on year, unchanged from the January reading.



Japan also will see February figures for labor cash earnings and for its leading and coincident indexes. Labor cash earnings are expected to add 0.8 percent on year, slowing from 1.2 percent in January.



The leading index is tipped to show a score of 97.2, up from 96.5 in the previous month. The composite is expected to rise to 98.9 from 98.1.



Australia will see March results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group; in February, the index score was 43.8.



The Philippines will provide March figures for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed on Friday for Tomb Sweeping Day and will re-open on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX