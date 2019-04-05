NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Apr 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) have entered into a collaboration agreement to further expand their global wireless backhaul business footprint.With the increased pace of 5G deployments, networks are becoming more sophisticated and complex, requiring advanced wireless backhaul solutions that resolve 5G network challenges by enhancing network intelligence and simplifying network rollouts. The agreement calls for a development program, wherein the companies will leverage both parties' rich experience and unique capabilities in microwave and millimeter-wave communications, to develop advanced technologies which will further accelerate innovation and deliver premium cutting-edge solutions for 5G wireless backhaul. NEC and Ceragon will each provide their own differentiated solutions based on these advanced technologies."NEC and Ceragon will collaborate to further develop and provide more attractive technologies for communications service providers," said Akihiko Kumagai, Senior Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation. "NEC has more than 80 years of experience in the microwave radio market, and this partnership is one part of NEC's long-term commitment to and strategy for the market. It will help NEC to continue to grow as a global leader in the wireless backhaul business," he added."This collaboration reaffirms Ceragon's commitment to continue aggressively developing next generation technologies," said Ira Palti, President & CEO of Ceragon Networks. "The agreement will allow Ceragon to increase its market leadership by spearheading innovation that delivers elite technological advancements in the 5G wireless backhaul market, allowing service providers to stay well ahead of the curve."