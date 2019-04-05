

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) expects that its first-quarter operating profit will decline about 60.36 percent from last year, sales will also decrease 14.13 percent. Samsung said it will officially launch the Galaxy S10 5G in its first market.



The company projects operating profit of about 6.2 trillion Korean won in the first-quarter, compared to 15.64 trillion won reported last year. While it reported operating profit of about 10.80 trillion won in the fourth-quarter.



The company also estimates first-quarter consolidated sales of about 52 trillion won compared to 60.56 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 59.27 trillion won in the fourth-quarter.



Samsung did not announce the net profit for the first-quarter, nor the performances of respective business divisions.



First-quarter earnings results will be released later this month.



Separately, Samsung said that the Galaxy S10 5G, will officially be launched in its first market. Consumers in South Korea will be the first to get their hands on the world's first 5G smartphone.



The Galaxy S10 5G opens the door for users to access unprecedented speeds - up to 20 times faster than 4G, the company said.



Samsung said it equipped the device with a 6.7-inch, edge-to-edge display - the largest in the Galaxy S10 line. To enable users to spend more time streaming, playing and doing, and less time charging, Samsung incorporated a high-capacity 4,500mAh battery, as well as support for Super Fast Charging of 25W.



The company said the launches of 5G networks will also lead to more utilization of AR services. The Galaxy S10 5G's innovative 3D Depth Camera works by measuring the length of time it takes for an infrared light signal to bounce off subjects.



Samsung said, 'This ultimately led to the decision to equip the Galaxy S10 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of baseline storage - the largest baseline storage in the Galaxy S10 line.'



It made the side metal frame thinner than on the other Galaxy S10 models, which makes the Galaxy S10 5G more comfortable to hold, and offering the phone in its own unique range of colors1: Crown Silver, Majestic Black and Royal Gold.



The Galaxy S10 5G's Korean release is just the beginning. Soon, Samsung's groundbreaking 5G phone will be released in markets around the world to help usher in the 5G era, the company said.



