

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Friday following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street and on a weaker yen amid optimism about U.S.-China trade talks. Nevertheless, investors are cautious as they look ahead to the release of the U.S. jobs data for March later in the day.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 54.52 points or 0.25 percent to 21,779.47, after touching a high of 21,839.18 in early trades. Japanese stocks fluctuated before closing marginally higher on Thursday.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony is advancing more than 2 percent and Panasonic is up 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are adding 0.2 percent each.



In the tech sector, Advantest is advancing more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is up almost 1 percent. Among the major automakers, Honda is adding 0.4 percent and Toyota is rising 0.6 percent.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.5 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is rising more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is edging up 0.1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Rakuten is gaining more than 5 percent, Yamaha Motor is rising more than 3 percent and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is higher by almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Nippon Suisan Kaisha is losing more than 2 percent and Chughai Pharmaceutical is lower by almost 2 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan was up 1.7 percent on year in February, coming in at 271,232. That missed expectations for a gain of 1.9 percent following the 2.0 percent increase in January.



Japan will also release February figures for labor cash earnings and for its leading and coincident indexes.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday as traders awaited news on the U.S.-China trade front as well as the release of the monthly jobs report for March on Friday.



The Dow climbed 166.50 points or 0.6 percent to 26,384.63 and the S&P 500 rose 5.99 points or 0.2 percent to 2,879.39, while the Nasdaq edged down 3.77 points or 0.1 percent to 7,891.78.



The major European markets also ended mixed on Thursday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slipped by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures extended losses to a second straight day on Thursday, weighed down by recent data that showed a sharp rise in U.S. crude inventories. WTI crude for May settled at $62.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, losing $0.36.



