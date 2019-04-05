Moneycab: Mr. Paskalev, DeepCode provides a platform that makes suggestions to programmers as how to improve their code. Do you have any quantifiable data to highlight how much existing code can benefit from this improvements?

Boris Paskalev: We have a number of KPIs (Key Performance Indicators). The main one we focus on today is how many serious suggestions we find. Today we find approximately two times more serious issues than any of the existing tools. In addition, we offer a much higher precision, so when we find such a suggestion there is 80% to 90% probability that it is real and applicable in your code. Other tools rarely reach 50% precision.

There is nice graphic, already form 1996, exemplifying the time saved converted into money. But not only let we the developers know about potential issues right after they finish coding their ideas, but we also provide examples of how the issue should be fixed. The alternative is to have issued identified at a later stage and then returned to the developer: this leads to many hours wasted by multiple people, coordination and time-delays. Considering that developers spend on average 30% of their time in searching and fixing bugs we can save 10% of their time today and much more over the next 1-2 years.

In order to get good results, your platform uses existing code to learn from and then applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to make recommendations to improve new code. Where do you get the "training code" from and who checks the quality of this code so your platform does learn with good training material?

We look at close to 100'000'000 fixes completed by open source developers in the main Git repositories like GitHub, GitLab and Bitbucket. We have proprietary pre-sorting which code-bases we use, but ultimately the Machine Learning algorithms we implemented seed-out any bad code. When people fix something in a wrong way it is very rare to see many people fixing it in the same bad way, while when you fix something the right way, there is a large number of examples where the same correct solution is used. Since our comparison is based on a proprietary semantic representation and not on syntax, we end up having hundreds or thousands of samples backing up each of our suggestions.

The biggest gains could be expected if Deep Code would be used for code that is distributed to millions of clients, like the business software from the giants like SAP, Oracle or Google. Did you already get any feedback from such companies, does any of the big software companies intend to use your software?

Yes indeed, we have spoken to many large companies both in terms of their daily needs and in terms of their efforts to implement similar ideas to tackle the problem. My co-founders are the leading experts in the space and continuously share with the leaders from around the world and the leading tech companies the best practices and developments in this space. We are lucky to have 6+ years of focus on this area where we have combined a large number of published and private research into a scalable platform that we have tuned and ...

