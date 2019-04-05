ABEO: ABEO successful in all deals for the Tokyo Olympic Games - Selected official supplier of climbing walls: climbing making its Olympic entry in 2020

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces that its subsidiary Entre-Prises has been nominated official supplier of climbing walls for all the sport climbing events featuring for the first time at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Backed by a long-standing relationship with the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) as an exclusive partner for providing climbing walls, Entre-Prises' expertise will be showcased, for the first time, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games for three climbing events: bouldering, lead and speed with each presenting different technical challenges perfectly mastered by Entre-Prises.

For this global sporting event, ABEO's brand involvement covers 3 disciplines: Schelde Sports, for basketball equipment, Spieth Gymnastics, for supply of artistic and rhythmic gymnastics equipment and Entre-Prises, which has 30 years of experience in supplying top-quality climbing structures and training equipment.

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves said: "Sport climbing is one of the new events on the 2020 Olympic Games program and we will be associated with its debut. We are extremely proud that our expertise, perfectly tailored to competitions that are highly demanding in terms of quality and also in installation, has been recognised once again. The Group successfully won all of the contracts it could have tendered for."

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure ("sportainment") market. The Group posted revenue of €187.9 million for the year ended 31 March 2018, 71% of which was generated outside France. At year-end it had 1,600 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.



ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

