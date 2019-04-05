Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Hatch and Samsung level up to 5G gaming





Finland's cloud gaming pioneer teams up with the world's leading smartphone manufacturer to take the 5G gaming revolution to Korea and beyond

Rovio Entertainment subsidiary Hatch Entertainment has partnered with Samsung Electronics to kick-start the 5G era in mass-market consumer services, with Hatch's cloud gaming service part of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S10 5G device launch in the world's fourth-largest games market.

As part of the agreement, three months of Hatch Premium is included with purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in Korea. Starting today, Samsung will also promote Hatch in retail stores across the country, while featuring Hatch as a 5G hero service in the Galaxy App Store and the Game Launcher app. High-profile Hatch League events -- casual mobile eSports tournaments where everyday players can step up and become a star -- are also planned for later this year.

The partnership begins in Samsung's home market while the two companies explore ways to collaborate in other territories, as 5G adoption advances globally. Further terms of the agreement remain confidential to the parties.

For Hatch, the partnership with Samsung comes on the heels of recently announced collaborations with leading teleoperators such as NTT DOCOMO in Japan (https://playhatch.com/2019/02/06/hatch-enters-strategic-partnership-with-docomo-for-japan/) and Sprint in the United States (https://playhatch.com/2019/02/25/sprint-joins-with-hatch-to-supercharge-5g-mobile-gaming/). Working together with the world's top operators and device manufacturers signals a major escalation of Hatch's go-to-market pace globally, following the battle-tested service's European soft launch.

Arkanoid Rising: A showcase for 5G gaming

Galaxy S10 5G users will also be among the first to play the Hatch Original Arkanoid Rising, a bold new reimagining of the arcade classic produced by Hatch in association with legendary Japanese developer TAITO.

A showcase for 5G gaming available only to Hatch Premium members, Arkanoid Rising is built from the ground up for streaming with social play at its core. Players can play solo or invite a friend online for a helping hand at any time for instant two-player coop, or face off in PvP mode for short, competitive block-breaking bouts. Competitors can add even more friends and invite them to spectate from multiple angles, all while keeping the voice chat line open.

Arkanoid Rising will be followed by more mobile exclusives -- games which will be available in Korea only for Hatch Premium members with Samsung 5G devices.

Contact

Joseph Knowles, Hatch Communications Director, joseph.knowles@playhatch.com (mailto:joseph.knowles@playhatch.com)

About Hatch Entertainment

Hatch is the cloud gaming service built for the always on, always connected 5G world, delivering rich, full-featured games to mobile devices and TVs with no downloads, no in-game purchases and no limits. Hatch is available now in Japan, Korea and select European countries. In the United States, Sprint 5G customers will be the first to play Hatch from Spring 2019. For more information, visitplayhatch.com (https://playhatch.com/). Hatch is a subsidiary of Rovio Entertainment Corporation.

About Rovio Entertainment:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries and the sequel which is in production. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com (http://www.rovio.com/))

