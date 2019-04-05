Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the March 2019

In March 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company or KN) has reloaded 461 thousand tons of petroleum products in Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals. In 2018 reloaded 599 thousand tons (less by 23.0 per cent).

During the first three months of 2019 the Company in total reloaded 1,541 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or less by 24.5 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 when 2,039 thousand tons were reloaded. The overall decrease in loading volumes for the three months mainly were affected by the lower quantities from ORLEN Lietuva refinery and by the lower transshipment quantities of heavy oil products transit.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's oil terminals for March 2019 reached EUR 2.6 million. The preliminary sales revenue for January - March 2019 of the Company's oil terminals comprise EUR 8.2 million (during the same period of 2018 - EUR 11.2 million).

In March 2019 the Company's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals have re-gasified and reloaded 96 thousand MWh of natural gas, comparing to the same period of 2018 (509 thousand MWh) it is less by 81.1 per cent. In the second part of February LNG regasification had been temporary stopped due to the maintenance of LNG terminal. Re-gasification started from the end of March. During the first three months of 2019 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 740 thousand MWh of the natural gas (during the same period of 2018 - 1,100 thousand MWh).

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's LNG Terminal for March 2019 comprised EUR 5.6 million (during the same period of 2018 - EUR 4.7 million). Revenue consists of the re-gasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities) and variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG as well as and reloading tariffs. The preliminary revenue of the LNG terminal for the first three months of 2019 comprise EUR 18.1 million and are higher by 9.0 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 (EUR 16.6 million).

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company in January - March of 2019 amount to EUR 26.3 million, or less by 5.4 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 - EUR 27.8 million.

Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:

March January - March 2019 2018 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 461 599 -23.0% 1,541 2,039 -24.5% LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 96 509 -81.1% 740 1,100 -32.7%

Petroleum products transshipment, LNG re-gasification and reloading volumes in 2019:

January February March Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 626 454 461 LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 471 173 96

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

March January - March 2019 2018 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % Oil terminals' activity 2.6 3.4 -23.5% 8.2 11.2 -26.8% LNG terminal activity 5.6 4.7 19.1% 18.1 16.6 9.0% Total: 8.2 8.1 1.2% 26.3 27.8 -5.4%

