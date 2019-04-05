CellaVision AB: Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting of CellaVision (publ)

The information was submitted to the public on April 5, 2019 at 8:20 CET

The shareholders in CellaVision AB are hereby summoned to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on May 8, 2019 at 15.00 at CellaVision AB, Mobilvägen 12, Ideon in Lund, Sweden. Registration begins at 14:30.



The complete notice is available in Swedish only.



For more information, please contact:

Zlatko Rihter, CEO, CellaVision AB

Phone: +46 733 62 11 06 | E-mail: zlatko.rihter@cellavision.com

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The analyses often constitute important reference data for fast and correct diagnosis of illnesses, for example of infections and serious cancers. CellaVision's products rationalize manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners, supported by the parent company in Lund and marketing organizations in the USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, India, Thailand, Spain and Italy. In 2018 sales were SEK 365 million. The share is listed on the Nasdaq, Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com



The information in this press release is information that CellaVision AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the Securities Market Act and the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The Information was released for public disclosure on April 5, 2019, at 8:20 CET.

