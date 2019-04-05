

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) said that it has agreed to acquire the software assets of MaxGrip, subject to approval from MaxGrip's shareholders. As part of the acquisition, approximately 30 MaxGrip employees will join AVEVA's APM team.



MaxGrip, an AVEVA partner since 2017, optimises asset performance with Reliability Centred Maintenance (RCM) solutions.



AVEVA noted that its Asset Performance Management or APM offering is strongly differentiated. It addresses the broadest dimensions of asset performance management using design and engineering information, real-time and historical operational data, and maintenance execution workflows, together with model-based machine learning for predictive asset analytics.



AVEVA noted that MaxGrip will augment AVEVA's APM offering by providing a templated approach to asset strategy optimisation and RCM software for risk-based maintenance. Additionally, MaxGrip's rich library of asset fault codes and remediations will enhance the power of AVEVA's predictive asset analytics capabilities and accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence for prescriptive maintenance.



