

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are making progress in trade talks and something very 'monumental' could be announced in next four weeks.



Asian markets, however, remain lackluster after Trump stressed it was too soon to set a date for a signing summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trading volumes are muted, with China and Hong Kong shut for a holiday.



The U.S. dollar held near a three-week high against the yen ahead of the all-important March jobs report, with economists looking for a stabilization in payrolls, following the weakest reading since 2017.



Employment is expected to jump by 180,000 jobs in March after inching up by just 20,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.8 percent.



The British pound held near 1.3100 versus the dollar while Brent oil prices eased after topping $70 per barrel for the first time in nearly five months on Thursday.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as the jobs report loomed and carmaker Tesla missed on the number of vehicles it delivered.



The Dow rose 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent to reach their best closing levels in nearly six months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1 percent.



European markets snapped a four-day winning run on Thursday as German factory orders data disappointed and reports emerged that Italy could lower its GDP forecast for the year.



The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.3 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX