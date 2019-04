LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc. (FXPO.L) reported that its total pellet production for the first-quarter of 2019 was 2,539 thousand tonnes compared to 2,585 thousand tonnes in the first-quarter of 2018.



Production of 65% Fe pellets from own ore 2,431 thousand tonnes in line with first-quarter of 2018 of 2,421 thousand tonnes.



In 2018, the Group produced 10.6 million tonnes of pellets, a 2% increase compared to 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX