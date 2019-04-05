sprite-preloader
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - RDS advance notice of Q1 2019 results announcement

PR Newswire

London, April 5

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Notice of Results

The Hague, April 5th 2019 - On Thursday, May 2nd 2019 at 07.00 BST (08.00 CEST and 02.00 EST) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its first quarter results and first quarter interim dividend announcement for 2019.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.

For enquiries please contact:

Shell Media Relations: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations: +31 (0)70 377 4540 or +1 832 337 2034


