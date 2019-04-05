Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 758 stores in 271 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its audited financial results in accordance with IFRS for FY ended 31 December 2018.

FY 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Group revenue increased by 9% y-o-y to RUB 11.554 bln.

Gross profit grew by 16% y-o-y to RUB 6.789 bln.

Gross profit margin increased by 4.6 p.p. y-o-y to 58.8%.

EBITDA grew by 4.3% y-o-y to RUB 2.737 bln in 2017.

EBITDA margin slightly declined by 0.6 p.p. and amounted to 24.7%.

Net profit rose by 1.7% y-o-y to RUB 1.332 bln.

Net profit margin accounted for 11.5%, compared to 12.1% in 2017.

Net debt EBITDA ratio grew to 2.9x as of 31 December 2018, from 1.7x as of 31 December 2017.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, comments:

In 2018, Obuv Rossii showed sustainable growth of all key performance indicators and continued implementing the strategy aimed at expanding its footprint, consolidating the market and gaining market share. In 2018, our retail chain increased by 192 stores and comprised 727 sales outlets in 232 cities and towns, as of 31.12.2018. The Company's strategy is based on establishing long-term relations with our customers, therefore we adapt the format of our stores, products and services to the maximum to clients' needs. In 2018, sales of related products exceeded RUB 2.6 bln, with their share in the retail revenue achieving 35%. Due to more efficient management of our online stores, deeper integration of online and offline sales channels, Group's e-commerce revenue increased by 10.3% with its share in retail sales reaching 13%. In 2019, we will continue to develop according to the announced investment program and plan to launch 150 stores all over Russia expanding not only in big cities, but also in small towns and settlements with the population over 50 ths. people.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.com)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

