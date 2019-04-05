TRX and Vistex Offer Rights Integration for TV Distributors

Partnership allows sellers to send content avails direct to TRX platform

LONDON, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, the leading provider of rights and royalty software solutions, is pleased to announce its integration with TRX, the world's TV rights market solutions provider. With complete compatibility between Vistex and TRX, the solutions allow distributors to send up-to-date TV rights availability data from Vistex to the TRX platform.

UK-based Jetpack Distribution was the first to utilize this new service, making their rights available on the TRX platform from the point of contract entry into their Vistex rights management software. Dominic Gardiner, CEO of global content producer and distributor Jetpack Distribution, said, "We have been clients of both TRX and Vistex for over 18 months, and this combined initiative allows our catalogue to be made available at literally the click of a button. Having our catalogue on as many platforms is vital for us to invest in our content. The time-saving element is not to be understated."

Phil Bird, head of sales at Vistex, elaborated, "Vistex and TRX have had a close working relationship for over two years. We have integrated two of our solutions with TRX. This has provided enormous confidence to companies such as the BBC, Jetpack, Lightning, Insight and Gusto, knowing that any rights information passing through from Vistex to TRX is accurate and up to date, which is the essence of good avails. Matt, Dan and the team at TRX were also a breeze to work with."

Matthew Frank, CEO of TRX, added, "Being able to check instant avails online is a key feature of TRX, and this integration means that TRX is always displaying the correct rights picture to our 1000+ buyers. Working with Vistex has been quick and easy, and we look forward to integrating with many more Vistex clients in the future."

At MIPTV April 8-11, Vistex will be exhibiting at Booths P-1.B60/P-1.C61. For more information, or to arrange a meeting at MIPTV, please contact: tom.royds@vistex.com

About TRX

TRX is an online software tool that enables TV rights buyers and sellers to connect and close deals in a highly efficient and cost-effective way. On TRX, licensing deals can be processed securely online - from discovering and screening content, checking avails to negotiating rights and price through TRX's unique deal grid all the way through to signing a contract.

TRX makes available thousands of hours of quality programming previously either difficult or impossible to access for many broadcasters. For sellers, TRX maximizes the value in their catalogues. For both buyers and sellers, TRX streamlines the whole deal-making process.

TRX has been developed by experts from the worlds of TV distribution and technology and is a proprietary cloud-based software solution.

TRX's customers include BBC Worldwide, Sky Vision, All3Media, Lionsgate, Studio Canal, Beta Films and Discovery. Executive chairman David Frank and CEO Matthew Frank were the founders of RDF Media and former CEOs of Zodiak Media and Zodiak Rights, respectively.

Launched in 2016, TRX is a 100% owned subsidiary of Dial Square 86, a holding company established in 2015, and has raised £14m in funding to date. Further information can be found at www.trx.tv.

About Vistex

Vistex is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Chicago. The company is a pioneer in enabling organizations to better deploy their products and services through Go-to-Market programs. The software and services provided by Vistex help companies increase revenue and reduce costs with their business partners by managing trade, channel and vendor programs, pricing, performance incentives and rights & royalties. Optimized by industry and deployed on premise or in the cloud, enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into the full life cycle of program performance through strategy, software, implementation, execution and analytics services. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

