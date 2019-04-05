First Chance for a Global Standard for TV and 5G Devices - the German TV Platform Discusses the Future of Ultra HD and HDR Production and Distribution

The German TV Platform discusses the future of Ultra HD and HDR production and distribution

International consensus among TV networks: 5G presents, for the first time in television history, an opportunity to harmonise broadcasting standards on a global scale

Coupling broadcasting and future 5G networks will produce significant frequency economy-related effects

VIENNA, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth occasion of the "Media Innovation Platform" centred on the production and distribution of content in Ultra HD and HDR. The event, hosted by ORF and its broadcasting subsidiary ORS, focused on live productions, HDR grading, the distribution and marketing of content and Ultra HD devices. The German television industry association, Deutsche TV Platform, highlighted these topics yesterday in presentations and workshops with top-notch industry experts from ARRI, BBC, Constantin Film, Panasonic, ProSiebenSat1, Studio Hamburg and UFA, among others.

Broadband and 5G broadcast - An opportunity

The discussion around coupling the mobile and broadcast networks, prompted by the start of the rollout of 5G across Europe, was an important topic. "This could mean the creation of a global broadcasting standard for the first time in television history that would support 5G-compatible mobile devices in addition to television sets," ORS Managing Director Norbert Grill explained in his presentation. A 5G broadcast network would provide enormous benefit to mobile communications companies. This technological link between broadcasting stations and 5G antennas could produce much improved efficiency in the use of limited frequencies. This is particularly salient with respect to live events, but also with future usage scenarios, including UHD, mobile applications, augmented reality and the explosion of entertainment options in self-driving cars.

ORS to launch a 5G broadcast pilot project in Vienna

ORS will begin a 5G Broadcast Trial in the first quarter of 2020 with plans to make the findings available for incorporation in the Austrian Digitalisation Policy.

According to Andre Prahl, chairman of the German TV Platform and head of technical distribution for all of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland's television channels, 5G can play an important role in the distribution of Ultra HD content in future. "The availability of live programming and content on demand in Ultra HD is growing steadily. In future this content will be consumed across a wide variety of devices, and in this context 5G is an incredibly interesting option not only for distribution, but for the production side too," Prahl notes in conclusion.

About the German TV Platform

The German TV Platform is an industry association of more than 50 private and public broadcasters, streaming services, hardware manufacturers, infrastructure operators, service and technology providers, research institutions and universities, federal and state authorities and other companies, associations and institutions that are active in digital media. Since its founding in 1990, the registered association's mission has been to promote the introduction of digital technologies based on open standards. Representatives from nearly all parts of the media industry and consumer electronics industry participate in the German TV Platform's working groups to determine the key thematic focuses in digital broadcasting.

For more information: www.tv-plattform.de

About The ORS Group

The ORS Group was founded in 2005, with its origins in ORF's Broadcasting Engineering and consists of ORS (Österreichische Rundfunksender GmbH & Co KG) and its subsidiary ORS comm (ORS comm GmbH & Co KG). The Group has harnessed digitalisation to evolve from a transmitter network operator into a "Digital Content Gateway". Thanks to its digital infrastructure it can guarantee content providers modern TV and radio solutions via antenna, satellite, cable and IP.

For more information: www.ors.at

