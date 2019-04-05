

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Communities along the US-Mexican border and an environmental group have urged a court in California to declare that President Donald Trump's move to construct the controversial border wall with funds obtained through his national emergency declaration as unconstitutional and unlawful.



The American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion Thursday on behalf of the Sierra Club environmental group and the Southern Border Communities Coalition.



The motion for a preliminary injunction is asking the court to immediately stop the construction of the proposed border wall, and block the Trump administration's attempt to fund the wall by diverting emergency military construction funds and sourcing military pension and pay accounts.



The Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition have members who live in, protect, and treasure the lands that the Trump administration has targeted for the construction.



'We're going to court to ensure that President Trump's desperate bid to fund his border wall with a bogus national emergency and taxpayer money fails,' said Dror Ladin, ACLU staff attorney.



'The walls and hyper-militarization that President Trump continues to demand by threatening a border shutdown will only harm the region, and the nation as a whole,' according to Vicki B. Gaubeca, director of the Southern Border Communities Coalition.



The request was filed as part of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU and the Sierra Club in February challenging Trump's attempt to circumvent Congress' rejection of his border wall.



A border wall would hurt communities living at the border, endanger wildlife, and have damaging impacts on the environment, the plaintiffs argue.



Gloria D. Smith, managing attorney at the Sierra Club alleges that adding hundreds of miles of additional barriers in three states would have devastating environmental and social consequences.



Trump paved the way for military funding by vetoing a Senate proposal to revoke his declaration of an emergency last month. He said the Democrat-inspired Resolution would open borders while increasing crime, drugs, and trafficking in the U.S.



Trump declared the national emergency on February 15 in order to bypass Congress, which refused to provide $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.



The Congress needs a two-thirds majority of both chambers to override a presidential veto, which is unlikely to happen.



A coalition of 16 states is suing the Trump administration alleging that the emergency declaration and diversion of funds are unconstitutional and otherwise unlawful.



