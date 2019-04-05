

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Friday, as investors kept an eye on ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations and awaited the release of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for March later in the day for directional cues.



Meanwhile, ahead of a summit of EU leaders next Wednesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May has written to the EU to request a further delay to Brexit until 30 June.



In economic releases, Germany's industrial production rose in February after stagnating at the start of the year, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Industrial production grew a price, seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.7 percent, slightly slower than the 0.8 percent gain economists had predicted.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 11,978 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



Commerzbank rallied 1.3 percent while Deutsche Bank edged down slightly after recent reports of a possible merger between them.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX