Aerial view of the Douane-SIVEP control center (Photo: Eurotunnel)

On Thursday 4 April, Eurotunnel (Paris:GET) officially handed over buildings intended for customs, veterinary and phytosanitary inspection services, to the French authorities, represented by Fabien Sudry, Prefet of the Pas-de-Calais region.

The Douane-SIVEP control centre will be open 24/7 for Ministry of Agriculture officials and customs officers. It provides 9 unloading docks, a refrigerated storage area, 100 parking spaces for trucks waiting for sanitary and phytosanitary controls and 1,000-square-metre offices for the various border services, as well as Eurotunnel staff to direct customers to Registered Customs Representatives operating on behalf of hauliers.

In addition to the control centre Eurotunnel has also created an equine facility and expanded two pit-stop areas for truck processing, two coach halls and two buildings with tax reclaim zones.

At the same time, Eurotunnel unveiled new e-gates with facial recognition in the coach hall, which are currently awaiting official approval, and which will speed up French border police checks.

