

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Friday after Presidents of China and the United States signaled substantial progress on a new trade deal that would help end the trade war between the two major economic powers.



There is also some cheer on the data front as preliminary data showed that France's merchandise trade deficit narrowed in February after widening at the start of the year.



The visible trade gap shrunk to EUR 4.002 billion from EUR 4.213 billion in January. Economists had forecast a larger shortfall of EUR 4.550 billion.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 5 points at 5,469 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Thursday.



The British pound rose slightly after British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote to the EU to request a further delay to Brexit until 30 June.



The all-important U.S. jobs report will be released later today, with economists looking for stabilization in payrolls, following the weakest reading since 2017.



Employment is expected to jump by 180,000 jobs in March after inching up by just 20,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.8 percent.



