Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Directors' Other Directorships

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc announces that it has been notified that, with effect from the conclusion of the AGM to be held in July, Richard Brooman, a non-executive Director of the Company, will retire from the Board of discoverIE Group plc

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

5 April 2019