sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.04.2019 | 11:43
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 5

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:Directors' Other Directorships

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc announces that it has been notified that, with effect from the conclusion of the AGM to be held in July, Richard Brooman, a non-executive Director of the Company, will retire from the Board of discoverIE Group plc

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary

5 April 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire