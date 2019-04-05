Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, April 5
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE:Directors' Other Directorships
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc announces that it has been notified that, with effect from the conclusion of the AGM to be held in July, Richard Brooman, a non-executive Director of the Company, will retire from the Board of discoverIE Group plc
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary
5 April 2019