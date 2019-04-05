Elmar Schnee and Diane Parks Proposed as New Board Members of Calliditas Therapeutics

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nomination committee of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") has proposed that Elmar Schnee and Diane Parks be elected as new Board members at the company's Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2019. Mr. Schnee is proposed as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Schnee was previously CEO of Merck Serono and was instrumental in the acquisition of Serono by Merck KGaA. He has also served as General Partner and member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA and has held previously several senior global management positions with UCB and Sanofi.

Mr. Schnee is the chairman of the board of directors of Santhera Pharmaceutical, and member of the board of directors of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Stallergenes Greer as well as a board director of several private healthcare companies.

Diane Parks is a senior executive with deep sales and marketing experience from the US, where she has held positions such as Head of US Commercial for Kite Pharma, VP of Sales for Amgen and Head of Global Marketing at Pharmacyclics.

"We are excited that two exceptionally experienced professionals are proposed to the Board of Calliditas. With our commercial focus on the US and our strategic intention to build an orphan focused company, we believe that their experience will significantly benefit the company and we look forward to working with them and the rest of the Board to achieve this," said Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 11:15 am CEST on April 5, 2019.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics aims to take Nefecon through a global Phase 3 study to commercialization. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Widell, Head of Communications

Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com

Telephone +46-703-11-99-60

