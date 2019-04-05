

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the New Zealand dollar declined against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The kiwi slipped to a 2-1/2-month low of 1.0575 against the aussie and more than a 4-week low of 1.6668 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.0520 and 1.6592, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 0.6765 against the greenback and 75.60 against the yen, the kiwi fell to near a 2-month low of 0.6735 and a 2-day low of 75.24, respectively.



The next likely support for the kiwi is seen around 1.08 against the aussie, 1.68 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback and 73.00 against the yen.



