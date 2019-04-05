a2 Milk Market to Rise at an Astonishing CAGR of 10.2% During 2019 to 2025, Strong Consumer Demand to Soar Demand in Market - TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global a2 milk market is highly consolidated, with a handful of players dominating the sector, says Transparency Market Research (TMR). Key players in the market are focusing on geographical expansions in order to tap in opportunities. Further, companies are increasing their product portfolio like a2 based liquid milk, baby food and infant formula, cheese etc., to cater to a diverse group of consumers and institutions. For instance- in May 2018, the a2 milk company introduced a2 platinum premium pregnancy formula for pregnant women. Similarly in June 2018, the company launched a2 milk powder blended with manuka honey for infants. These new launches are expected to strengthen consumer interests in a2 milk products.

Some of the key players in the global a2 milk market are a2 Milk Company Limited, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd, Provilac Dairy Farms Private Limited, and Ratnawali Dairy Products LLP.

According to TMR, the global a2 milk market was noted at a valuation of US$ 1,541.4 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to register an astonishing CAGR of 10.2% in terms of value from 2019 to 2025.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global a2 milk market throughout the forecast period. This is because of the factors like increasing number of health-conscious consumers and increased purchase power of people in the region. Owing to this, the a2 milk market in Asia Pacific is expected to garner a CAGR 11.8% during the forecast period. Based on application, demand for infant formula is projected to remain high due to increasing awareness of nutritional benefits of a2 milk on the infants among consumers.

a2 Milk Market Rising on Account of High Nutritional Value

In the recent years, a2 milk has witnessed a wide acceptance among consumers. This can be accredited to factors such as rising awareness about high nutritional value of a2 milk and diversifying product portfolio from the manufacturers. a2 milk is naturally produce A1 protein free cow milk. It has vital Omega-3 fatty acids that build immunity, promote mental growth, and increase metabolic rate. Several studies have claimed importance of a2 milk over regular milk. For instance, October 2017- a study conducted on benefits of a2 milk has claimed that 600 adults in China who were lactose intolerant, had reduced number of stomach issues after switching their regular milk with a2 milk. The rising adoption of a2 milk is expected to boost the global a2 milk market.

On the flipside, lactose and milk proteins are key components of a2 milk. Due to this, it is not appropriate for people with galactosemia, lactose intolerance, or a milk allergy. The increasing number of lactose intolerance people across the globe could hamper the growth of the global a2 milk market during the forecast period.

Introduction of Glass Bottle Packaging to Drive Growth

Consumer preference for appealing packaging is reflected in the dairy market. a2 milk manufacturers are now seeking to capitalize on these trends by reinventing their product packaging. Top manufacturers are launching glass bottle packaging in the a2 milk market to fuel growth.

Apart from this, increasing demand from emerging markets such as India and China, mounting income levels and the growth of the organized food retail industry are some other factors likely to propel global a2 milk market.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "a2 Milk Market (By Nature - Organic, Conventional; By Form - Liquid, Powder; By Packaging - Glass Bottles, Plastic Bottles & Pouches, Carton Packaging, Cans; By Application - Infant Formula, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Milk & Milk-based Beverages; Distribution Channel - B2B, B2C) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2028."

The global a2 milk market is segmented as follows:

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Form

Liquid

Powder

Packaging

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles & Pouches

Carton Packaging

Cans

Application

Infant Formula

Dairy Products

Butter



Cheese



Yogurt



Milk Powder



Ice Cream



Others

Bakery & Confectionery

Milk & Milk-based Beverages

Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Store-based Retailing

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailing

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

