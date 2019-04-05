

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly lower on Friday to hover near ten-week lows as trade optimism helped lift the U.S. dollar against its major peers.



Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,289.72 per ounce, after having touched its lowest since Jan. 25 at $1,280.59 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were largely unchanged at $1,293.75 an ounce.



The dollar hit a three-week high against the yen after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are making progress in trade talks and something very 'monumental' could be announced in next four weeks.



Separately, Chinese state media Xinhua reported quoting Vice Premier Liu He that a new consensus has been reached between the two sides on the text of a trade agreement.



The upcoming U.S. jobs report and the latest Brexit developments also remained on investors' radar.



Economists are looking for stabilization in payrolls, following the weakest reading since 2017.



Employment is expected to jump by 180,000 jobs in March after inching up by just 20,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.8 percent.



On the Brexit front, reports suggest that European Council President Donald Tusk is considering to provide a one-year 'flexible' extension for the U.K. to leave the European Union.



Tusk's proposal would enable the U.K. to quit the bloc earlier, if Parliament ratifies the withdrawal agreement before the 12-month period. The plan has to be agreed by EU leaders at a summit next week.



