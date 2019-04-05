sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of AGM

London, April 4

5 April 2019

Rightmove plc

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Rightmove plc ('the Company'), the UK's number one property website, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 has today been sent to shareholders, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Electronic copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting are now available to download from the Company's website at plc.rightmove.co.uk

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 10am on Friday, 10 May 2019 at the offices of UBS AG London Branch, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01908 712058


