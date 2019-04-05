Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2019) - Zonetail (TSXV: ZONE) is pleased to announce the launch of its hotel mobile platform in Austin, Texas in partnership with the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), the largest association of hotel owners in the world.

The Zonetail hotel mobile application provides guests access and interaction with hotel amenities and services. It also connects guests with neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions through the app's innovative 'Explore' section.

Damian Barone, Regional Sales Manager for Zonetail said, "We're continuing to execute on our planned rollout across more than 25,000 hotels in the U.S. The great city of Austin, Texas is our next market covering most of the city's hotels."

"With a number of AAHOA member hotels and well-known as a thriving hub of entertainment, Austin is perfect for the rapid adoption of the Zonetail platform. I'm excited about working with the team on this highly anticipated rollout," said Neal Patel, Young Professional Director Western Division for AAHOA. Neal is also Founder and Managing Partner of Blue Chip Hotels based in Austin Texas.

The Austin announcement follows Zonetail's launch announcements in Tampa Bay, Florida in December, and Houston, Texas in March.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) is a mobile platform for hotels and condominiums providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions. Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada, with approximately 2,000 condo buildings, representing an estimated 400,000 units. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California. For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com..

About AAHOA

Founded in 1989, AAHOA is the largest hotel owner's association in the world, with over 18,000 members. AAHOA members own nearly one in every two hotels in the United States and employ over 600,000 workers. AAHOA's mission is to advance and protect the business intersts of hotel owners through advocacy, industry leadership, professional development, member benefits, and community engagement. For more information visit https://www.aahoa.com.

