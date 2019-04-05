STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --LeoVegas annual report for 2018 is now available in Swedish on the company's website www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations.

The English version will be published during May 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, President and CEO: +46(0)8-410-367-66, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance: +46-73-512-07-20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a number of local brands in the UK. LeoVegas is a global corporate group in which LeoVegas AB (publ.) is the parent company. LeoVegas AB (publ.) doesn't conduct any gaming operations. The operational work is carried out in the subsidiaries within the Group. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-annual-report-for-2018-published,c2781348

The following files are available for download: