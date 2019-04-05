Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 04-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 370.28p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.23p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.51p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---