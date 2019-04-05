Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 04-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1848.46p INCLUDING current year revenue 1871.95p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1803.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 1826.83p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---