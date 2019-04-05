

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. or IAG (ICAGY.PK, IAG.L), formed by the merger of British Airways plc. and Spanish flag carrier Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A., announced Friday that its traffic in March 2019 increased 5.1% from March 2018, on a capacity increase of 4.4%.



Group traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPK, for the month of March increased 5.1 percent to 22.32 billion from 21.23 billion RPK in the same month last year.



Group capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres or ASK, rose 4.4 per cent to 26.67 billion from 25.56 billion ASK in the previous year month.



Passenger load factor for the month also increased 0.6 points to 83.7 percent from 83.1 percent in the prior year.



The airline carried a total of 9.16 million passengers in the recent month, up 5.7 percent from last year's 8.67 million passengers.



