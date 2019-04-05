

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production fell in February after sharply rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Industrial production declined a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 3.6 percent rise in January.



Energy output fell 3.7 percent and production of capital goods declined 1.1 percent in February.



Intermediate goods production and consumer durable goods output decreased 0.4 percent each, and the manufacture of capital goods fell 0.6 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production fell working day and seasonally 0.3 percent in February, after a 2.7 percent rise in the previous month.



Without adjustment, industrial production fell 0.2 percent, reversing a 2.0 percent rise in the prior month.



