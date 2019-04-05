EBD Group: Vienna Welcomed 2,570 Life Science Executives for Partnering Success at BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2019

ZUG, SWITZERLAND and VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2019 / The highly successful thirteenth annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) international partnering conference wrapped up in Vienna, Austria, last week with a record 2,570 biotech, pharma and investment attendees who engaged in 15,428 one-to-one partnering meetings vying for over 3,600 licensing opportunities on offer. The event welcomed 1,465 companies overall.

BIO-Europe Spring was produced by EBD Group and hosted by LISAvienna, a joint life science platform operated by the Vienna Business Agency and Austria Wirtschaftsservice on behalf of the Austrian Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs and the City of Vienna.

"We are very pleased that our delegates had such positive meetings at BIO-Europe Spring in Vienna toward facilitating valuable deals for the development of therapies and cures," said Anna Chrisman, Managing Director of EBD Group and KNect365 Life Sciences. "We look forward to returning to Paris in 2020 for another great event."

BIO-Europe Spring is the most significant industry event of the year so far where top life science executives come together to access hundreds of potential partners to make their companies' collaborative goals a reality.

"It was a great honor for LISAvienna to host BIO-Europe Spring 2019 in Vienna. The conference was a wonderful opportunity to present Austria's capital city as Central Europe's life sciences hub. With the highest numbers of participants, companies and partnering meetings ever, BIO-Europe Spring Vienna achieved record results. The rapid transformation of the industry was demonstrated by the lively discussions on current trends like digital health and the application of artificial intelligence in drug discovery. LISAvienna and EBD Group also provided valuable networking opportunities for all attendees at the historic venues of the imperial Hofburg and the glamorous Vienna City Hall," said Johannes Sarx, Managing Director of LISAvienna.

The event program highlighted underserved therapeutic areas, Asia-Pacific trends, investing, digital medicine NASH, cell and gene therapies, oncology partnering, the microbiome, a Startup Spotlight featuring innovative biotech companies and a Labiotech Refresh event addressing the outlook for European biotech.

BIO-Europe Spring 2020 will be held for the second time in Paris, France, March 23-25, 2020, and is hosted by Medicen Paris Region.

