Call For Speakers Now Open For AutoMobility LA 2019

Experts Invited to Take the Stage at Los Angeles Auto Show's Press & Trade Event

2019 Conference to Focus on the Social Impact of Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification and the Sharing Economy

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) has opened its call for speakers for 2019 AutoMobility LA, its global media and industry gathering. Experts from multiple disciplines are invited to propose engaging topics to present at the annual conference taking place during AutoMobility LA, November 18-21. Submitted solo talks and panel discussions should focus on the social impact of present and future mobility as it relates to autonomy, connectivity, electrification and the sharing economy. The deadline to submit is 5:00 PM PDT on April 22, 2019.

"AutoMobility LA is known for bringing together the brightest minds in the mobility space to explore and spark challenging and meaningful conversations around how and why the industry will continue to transform while embracing and adjusting to society's ever-evolving needs and values," said Lisa Kaz, owner and CEO of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA.

The event's goal is to bring together a diverse group of professionals and leaders across a variety of industries that intersect with the mobility ecosystem. For auto, tech, media, design, startups, investors, analysts, and more, AutoMobility LA is where valuable networking happens and where thought-provoking conversations are had, all within the largest car-buying market in the country. While AutoMobility LA's conference has become an established platform to discuss and challenge the future of transportation, speakers are also afforded the opportunity to establish or reinforce their reputation as thought leaders.

Notable speakers from years past include: Andre Haddad, CEO of Turo; Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel; Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, CEO and Co-Founder of BYTON; Chris Ballinger, CEO & Co-Founder of MOBI; Giovanni Palazzo, President & CEO of Electrify America; John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo; John Zimmer, Co-Founder of Lyft; Laura Schwab, President of Aston Martin Americas; Mark Fields, President & CEO of Ford Motor Company; Ned Curic, VP Automotive of Amazon Alexa Automotive; Padma Warrior, CEO of NextEV USA (NIO); Peter Schwartz, Futurist at Salesforce; Dr. Simon Broesamle, Chief Customer Officer of BMW ReachNow; and Tom Gebhardt, CEO of Panasonic North America.

AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place November 18-21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. LA Auto Show opens its doors to the general public from November 22-December 1.

For more information about AutoMobility LA, visit https://automobilityla.com. To apply to speak, visit https://automobilityla.com/speaker-submission/ by 5:00 PM PDT on April 22, 2019.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/ . For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

FleishmanHillard

FH.LAAUTOSHOW.TEAM@fleishman.com

310-482-4270

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479829/Automobility_LA_and_LA_Auto_Show.jpg